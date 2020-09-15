RETRIBUTION, the masked faction who have run riot on WWE RAW and SmackDown for a few months, were at it again on this week's RAW. The faction interrupted a match with a video package, where they sent out a message. The voices of these masked Superstars was clearly heard, and Post Wrestling have revealed a few more details about RETRIBUTION following this week's RAW.

Identities of RETRIBUTION members confirmed

The report states that the identities of five members of the faction have been revealed. These five members, who were reportedly behind the masks on this week's RAW, were Dominik Dijakovic, Mercedes Martinez, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne. Dijakovic and Martinez were the ones that spoke during the segment. The report reveals that these five RETRIBUTION members have been listed in WWE's internal roster.

"During a segment on Monday’s edition of RAW, there were five focal members of Retribution with two having speaking roles. POST Wrestling has been told the identities of the five key members. The two speakers on RAW were Dominik Dijakovic and Mercedes Martinez while the other three standing beside them were Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne. While they may use additional extras in some segments, those are the five listed on the internal rosters."

The main event of this week's RAW was a match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. The match between the two was an exciting one, with Lee landing a huge superplex on the champ.

RETRIBUTION then invaded the ring, attacking the duo, but The Hurt Business, who had vowed to destroy the masked faction earlier in the day, came out to the aid of McIntyre and Lee and attacked the faction.

It seems that a RETRIBUTION reveal is close to happening, considering they are cutting promos on WWE television.