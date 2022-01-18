Former Universal Champion becomes the first WWE Superstar to pin Damian Priest in singles competition on RAW

Damian Priest was one of the most pushed superstars in WWE in 2021. From his Royal Rumble debut to his alliance with Bad Bunny and his eventual United States title reign, few superstars in WWE have enjoyed the same success. However, Damian Priest has just been pinned in singles competition for the first time since his main roster debut by Kevin Owens.

In the latest episode of RAW, Owens and Seth Rollins buttered each other up before the US Champion interfered.

Seth Rollins was booked for a match against Bobby Lashley on RAW, while KO was set to face Priest.

The US Champion revealed that upon a request to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, the bout was moved ahead and was scheduled to happen after the Kevin Owens show.

It was an exciting battle as both men shared great chemistry inside the ring. During the match's closing moments, Owens was shown favoring his left hamstring and even requested a trainer to check on it.

However, it was a master plan by the former Universal Champion as he lured in Priest and hit the Stunner to get the win. KO became the first man to pin Priest in singles competition on RAW in the process.

The win comes right after Owens declared himself an entrant for the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. This might lead some to assume that Priest won't put the US Title on the line at the Royal Rumble. Instead, he is more likely to participate in the Men's Rumble match.

Is Damian Priest's US Title run coming to an end?

Damian Priest has enjoyed a five-month-long reign as the United States Champion. He has been one of the stronger Champions in recent times and was perhaps the best to implement the open challenge system since John Cena and has been a fighting champion.

Kevin Owens is almost guaranteed to get the next US Title shot, and whether it's before or after the Royal Rumble is yet to be seen.

However, Priest's momentum could come to a serious halt if he loses the US Title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will KO dethrone Priest and become the new US Champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Alan John