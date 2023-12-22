Kevin Owens becomes part of new WWE show

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently became a part of a new Stamford-based promotion show alongside the backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Owens recently jumped ship from Monday Night RAW to SmackDown, parting ways with his tag team partner Sami Zayn, who still performs on the red brand. Kevin recently locked horns with Austin Theory in a number one contender's tournament to determine the challenger for Logan Paul's United States Championship.

WWE SmackDown's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley recently took to Twitter to announce a new show alongside Kevin Owens. She mentioned that their new show does not have a name yet but insisted everyone go watch it on the Stamford-based company's official YouTube channel so that it does not get canceled before episode 2.

"Our new show doesn’t have a name or a budget for a professional photographer yet but here’s a selfie to promote. Go watch it 27 times on @wwe’s youtube and then tell a friend to do the same so it doesn’t get cancelled before ep 2," Cathy Kelley shared.

Wrestling veteran believes Kevin Owens will face CM Punk in a future WWE match

On a recent edition of the Keepin It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran Konnan said that he believes CM Punk will face everyone he has come face-to-face with since his return including Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

"Yeah. Maybe, not immediately. Of course, right now they're teasing us. He's got problems with Kevin Owens, he's got problems with Seth Rollins. You know what I'm saying? like he's playing it to his role like he's always been controversial. So who could he wrestle next? You know what's going to happen? He's going to wrestle all of them," Konnan said.

The fans want to see Kevin Owens go all the way and win the United States Championship against Logan Paul. What WWE has planned for The Prizefighter's future remains to be seen.

What do you think about Kevin Owens and Cathy Kelley's new show? Let us know in the comments section below.