Kevin Owens blocks current WWE Superstar on Twitter

Kevin Owens has had enough of fellow WWE Superstar Austin Theory and blocked him on Twitter.

Kevin Owens appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump and wasn't thrilled with Austin Theory's antics. While Owens spoke, Theory was playing with his action figure. Owens lashed out at Theory in a heated rant, but this wasn't the end of it.

Theory posted a tweet highlighting his appearance on The Bump and tagged Owens. Theory is seen posing in front of a TV screen playing Owens' rant. The former Universal Champion had had enough and decided to block Theory on Twitter.

Owens' fellow RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley had a blast over him blocking Theory, as per her latest tweet.

Will Kevin Owens and Austin Theory manage to co-exist at Survivor Series?

Kevin Owens isn't fond of Austin Theory if the former's rant is any indication. Check out the full comments made by Owens below:

"Let me give you a word of advice...you sit there and act you're above everybody else, you're this cool young superstar like 'I'm handsome, I'm cool,' but you know, you walk around the locker room begging for my acceptance every week...Just a word of advice, if you try to take a selfie on Sunday instead of focusing on what you should be focusing on, I will shove that phone so far up your a**, you'll be able to post an Instagram selfie of your vocal cords. Are we clear, Austin Theory?"

Kevin Owens and Austin theory will compete in the 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination match this Sunday. The two are part of Team RAW with Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Finn Balor. These five men are set to collide with Team SmackDown at the mega event.

One wonders what Austin Theory thinks of Kevin Owens blocking him on Twitter. This unusual dynamic might end up costing Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Edited by Abhinav Singh