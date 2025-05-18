Kevin Owens claims he's "not where he wants to be" in his WWE career

Kevin Owens shared an update on social media today amid his WWE hiatus. The veteran has not competed in a match since his victory over Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Owens defeated Zayn in an Unsactioned Match at the PLE earlier this year, and was scheduled to battle Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, a neck injury prevented Owens from competing at The Show of Shows last month.

The former Universal Champion shared a video on social media and reflected on confronting John Cena during his United States Championship Open Challenge a decade ago today.

"Ten years ago today, I showed up on RAW for the first time to answer John Cena's Open Challenge. And that night changed my life forever, it changed my career. That was the beginning of, to say an unbelievable ride would be an understatement," said Owens. [From 0:48 - 1:10]

Owens then added that, due to his neck injury, he was not where he wanted to be in his career.

"And now, 10 years later, I'm not where I want to be. Because I wish I was in the ring performing, having matches, contributing, and that is not the case. Unfortunately, because of this neck injury. But still. I have to say that the last 10 years have been so amazing," Owens added. [From 1:13 - 1:37]

You can check out Owens' comments in his tweet below:

Joe Hendry was Kevin Owens' replacement at WWE WrestleMania 41, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion was quickly defeated by Randy Orton at the PLE last month.

Former WWE writer criticizes Kevin Owens for missing WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently called out Kevin Owens for not being able to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo criticized both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for missing the biggest show of the year. He noted that they should have been extra careful to make sure they were available for The Showcase of The Immortals:

"Here’s what I don’t understand. We know we are going into the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Back in the day, when there was a big show coming up, the guys would be extra careful, and they made sure they didn’t F each other up or F themselves up for the big show. Look what happens. What does Kevin Owens do? He and Sami Zayn both F themselves up at Elimination Chamber, and neither one is gonna be on WrestleMania. Are you morons?"

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see how much time Owens is off WWE television due to his injury.

