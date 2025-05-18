Kevin Owens provides major update on neck surgery

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens provided a major update about his neck injury today on social media. The veteran was supposed to battle Randy Orton last month at WrestleMania 41, but pulled out of the match due to his injury.

Owens shared a video from his car today on social media and provided an update on his neck injury. He noted that despite reports to the contrary, he has not undergone surgery yet.

"First, we don't have a surgery date. I have not had surgery yet, despite reports to the contrary. We're still going to try and figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So, we are kind of figuring that out still. There is a lot of uncertainty, but hopefully, in the next few weeks, we get clarity, and we go from there," said Owens. [From 0:20 to 0:43]

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry replaced Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hendry got a huge pop from the crowd, but The Viper quickly defeated him with an RKO out of nowhere.

Orton challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship last weekend at Backlash 2025, but came up short in the match.

Kevin Owens sends hilarious message to WWE star amid hiatus

Kevin Owens sent a hilarious message to Seth Rollins amid his hiatus from the company.

Seth Rollins has formed a faction with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW. The Visionary will be teaming up with Breakker to battle Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Owens took to social media recently to poke fun at Rollins' stablemates for their spray tans. He wondered if Rollins needed to get a spray tan to fit in with the rest of his group.

"Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! Kevin," wrote Owens.

You can check out his message in the post below:

Kevin Owens hasn't competed since his victory over Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Only time will tell when the former champion will be able to return to action.

