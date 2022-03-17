"WrestleMania needs Seth Rollins" - Former Universal Champion speaks out on Rollins not having a spot at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently shared his thoughts on the current scenario, with Seth Rollins struggling to find a spot on the WrestleMania card.

This week on RAW, The Visionary looked to secure his place at The Show of Shows. He challenged his friend KO to a match with the stipulation that if Rollins won, he would host Stone Cold Steve Austin on a talk show at WrestleMania. However, he lost.

In this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Owens spoke about his matchup with Rollins on RAW this week. He mentioned that it was unfortunate that the two friends had to fight for a place on the WrestleMania card.

Here's what Owens had to say about his friend Rollins:

"I wish what happened on Monday hadn't happened... I understand where he's coming from and he's right. WrestleMania needs Seth Rollins. There's no doubt about it. Hopefully, it's not to late for him to carve his way there. But I really wish that hadn't happened between us. I have to reach out to him and see what's going on. But it's very unfortunate. But the important part is I retained my right to have the KO Show with Stone Cold at WrestleMania. That's really all that matters." (from 50:34 onwards)

You can watch the full interview here:

Seth Rollins is rumored to face Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania

After the loss on RAW this week, Seth Rollins may have lost the opportunity to sit down and talk with Stone Cold. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter still believes that The Visionary of Drip is penciled down to take on Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows.

Meltzer recently reported that WWE still wants Rollins to take on the American Nightmare at WrestleMania despite having a short time remaining for a build-up to WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody will return to WWE by facing Seth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

