Kevin Owens discusses if he'd wrestle Goldberg again in WWE

Kevin Owens has faced his share of some of the biggest names in the business. From Samoa Joe and John Cena to Goldberg and even a confrontation with Vince McMahon, the former WWE Universal Champion has taken on some of wrestling's best.

In 2017, Owens lost that very title to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane in a stunning 22-second squash. But he didn't get a rematch with the WCW icon. Instead, Owens moved into a feud with Chris Jericho. Goldberg and Owens haven't faced each other since.

Could we see Goldberg vs Owens II?

In a recent interview with Metro UK (H/T to heelbynature.com), Owens was asked about the possibility of another match with Goldberg. "The Prizefighter" seemed open to the possibility with a clear caveat.

"I’d love to work with him again if he was here to work... To me, I don’t see much positive out of wrestling him for two minutes, or 20 seconds or 30 seconds or whatever, you know what I mean? I’d love to work with him again if you... got to do some cool stuff, and some cool promos, exchange back and forth, and then have a quality match, that’d be great. But that’s just not usually what he’s here for."

To be fair, Owens wasn't badmouthing his former rival - it's just that he isn't interested in the type of matches Goldberg does best.

I’m not saying this is his fault, but he’s not – his career has never been about long matches or anything like that... I’m not saying anything against that [style of match], it’s just not what I’m interested in. As a fan, I’ve never been interested in that stuff. Even when he was in WCW, I didn’t really like it. That’s just not what I look for in my wrestling."

Kevin Owens on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

In the meantime, Owens has the opportunity to regain the championship he lost to Goldberg. In a highly anticipated match, he will challenge current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE TLC on December 20th.