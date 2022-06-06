Kevin Owens ecstatic at uncovering Ezekiel's real identity

RAW star Kevin Owens was gleaming after defeating Ezekiel at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Ezekiel seemed to have got under Owens' skin over the past couple of months since the RAW after 'Mania. A hysterical Owens was attempting to unveil his opponent's true identity. He even had Zeke undergo a lie detector test which the latter passed successfully.

The former Universal Champion kept yelling 'Elias' at his opponent during his match at the premium live event. He even screamed at the camera, yelling 'smile Elias' at the top of his lungs while holding his opponent between the ropes. Owens hit Ezekiel with a Stunner and pinned him for the win.

Following his match, in interaction with Sarah Schreiber for WWE Digital Exclusive, the Canadian star marveled at the sunset from the arena. When asked about his thoughts on the match, Owens said he was ecstatic to have defeated Ezekiel with the same strategy he used on Elias a few years ago:

"Well, so here's the thing. I beat Ezekiel, as you call him, tonight, using the exact same strategy that I've used in the past to be the Elias. You know what that indicates?" (from 1:12 to 1:21)

Check out the entire interview below:

Kevin Owens said the advertisement for his match at Hell in a Cell was wrong

When Owens' match for Hell in a Cell was advertised, the RAW star said it was an error as he was facing Elias and not Ezekiel:

On an edition of RAW last month, Owens got a DNA test done with the assistance of Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). But much to his dismay, his friends ruined the results with barbeque sauce.

While it seems the former Universal Champion has garnered the satisfaction of unveiling Ezekiel's truth, we'll have to wait and see whether it's enough for him to let go of the feud.

