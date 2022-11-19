Kevin Owens faces former champion in a dark match after surprise return on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens was in action on this week's SmackDown dark match. During the closing stages of the show, the former Universal Champion finally returned and confronted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

It also didn't take long for Owens to step back inside the squared circle as he faced Austin Theory in a Street Fight. The two recently collided at a house show where The Prizefighter reportedly ended up suffering an MCL sprain injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there were big plans regarding the former Universal Champion. As it eventually turned out, though, Owens is fit enough to compete going forward.

Owens joined forces with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ridge Holland, and Butch on this week's SmackDown. He was revealed as the fifth member of the babyface team for Survivor Series WarGames.

The 38-year-old also came face-to-face with Sami Zayn before dropping The Tribal Chief with a stunner to close the show.

Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens' storyline with Sami Zayn could lead up to WrestleMania

According to Dutch Mantell, WWE has the perfect opportunity to extend Kevin Owens' storyline with Sami Zayn till WrestleMania, as part of his feud with The Bloodline.

Speaking previously on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the potential idea of Owens returning as the fifth member to face Roman Reigns' faction at Survivor Series WarGames. He said:

"You haven't seen him all that much. I mean, we saw McIntyre, we saw Sheamus, and we saw all that. So there's nothing really to pop for but Kevin Owens with the heat or with the tension with Sami Zayn and it's a perfect way to pull it off. They got their heads around that because they expect this angle between Owens and Sami to go a while. It's not gonna go three weeks and over, it might go too much. Then they split off, come back and I think we may see a variation of it at WrestleMania."

Survivor Series WarGames is scheduled for November 26th (November 27th IST) and will be headlined by the Men's WarGames Match between The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Do you think Owens will power his team at Survivor Series WarGames to win against The Bloodline? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

