Kevin Owens finally breaks silence on Vince McMahon allegations

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens finally spoke about the disturbing lawsuit filed against the former CEO Vince McMahon.

A former WWE employee, Janel Grant, sued McMahon and several upper management members of the organization for sexual assault and trafficking. Following the graphic details of the lawsuit, the 78-year-old effective immediately resigned from TKO Group, responding that accusations were baseless and that he would defend himself vigorously to clear his name.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, The Prizefighter was asked to share his honest take on the overall allegations against Vince McMahon. Kevin Owens expressed heavy-heartedness on the situation and mentioned that such a thing can't ever happen again.

The former Universal Champion said:

"I mean, obviously, everything that’s come out is awful, just terrible, and there’s really no words to describe how sad this makes me feel. If the people that spoke out went through what they went through, it’s terrible. It’s shameful, and it can’t ever happen again. That’s really all it comes down to." [From 04:38 to 05:03]

Check out the full video below:

Released WWE star claims things were "a little chaotic" under Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently opened up about McMahon leading the product, claiming how things were a little chaotic under the former CEO.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, The King of Bros praised Triple H for steering the creative wheel and his leadership style. However, Riddle believes that Vince McMahon would purposely make things difficult for talent to test them, which led to situations being chaotic:

"With Vince, I feel like he did it on purpose. I don't know the method but like there would be a show. You'd get a script on like Sunday and by Monday, nobody knew what they were doing. The show was being completely rewritten and stuff like that... With Vince around, it was like that probably every week. A little chaotic. I almost felt like he did that on purpose because I feel like when people know exactly what's gonna happen and you're doing live TV and you're trying to get passion and that energy. You kind of get set in a pattern because you know what's happening...," he said.

Check out the full interview below:

Fans have already seen major changes in the WWE product following Mr. McMahon's departure, and several former stars also found their way back into the promotion under Triple H's regime.

What did you think of Kevin Owens breaking his silence over allegations against Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Inside The Ropes and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE