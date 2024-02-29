Released WWE star claims things were "a little chaotic" under Vince McMahon; praises recent changes

A former WWE star has commented on Vince McMahon's leadership style and claimed things were "a little chaotic" under the former CEO.

The 78-year-old resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant came to light. The lawsuit alleges an improper relationship between McMahon and Grant during her time in Titanland. Janel also has accused Vince McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking her while she was employed by the promotion.

The promotion released Matt Riddle after a bizarre incident at JFK Airport in New York last September. The Original Bro was a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani today and praised Triple H for his leadership skills.

"With Triple H in control, a lot more control. In the sense of things are organized. At least when I was there, if they were scheduled for this -- unless something catastrophic happened, if somebody got injured or something's not gonna work out -- that's what's happening the next day. They write it, it's actually happening," he said.

Riddle then noted that things were "a little chaotic" under Vince McMahon. The former United States Champion suggested McMahon could have been making things difficult on purpose to test the talent.

"With Vince, I feel like he did it on purpose. I don't know the method but like there would be a show. You'd get a script on like Sunday and by Monday, nobody knew what they were doing. The show was being completely rewritten and stuff like that...With Vince around, it was like that probably every week. A little chaotic. I almost felt like he did that on purpose because I feel like when people know exactly what's gonna happen and you're doing live TV and you're trying to get passion and that energy. You kind of get set in a pattern because you know what's happening...," he added. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE legend reacts to Matt Riddle's release

Wrestling veteran Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently commented on Matt Riddle's release from WWE and noted that many things added up for the former champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, RVD noted that Riddle's release from the company didn't surprise him. He added that superstars get let go every year after WWE WrestleMania and have gotten used to it.

"He [Matt Riddle] definitely hasn't been the quiet wheel on the train [laughs]. I'm not super surprised. This is the world that I know and that you know. Every year after WrestleMania they always have a bunch of firings and everybody's always like, 'I'm so shocked, I can't believe it.' This is the world that I know," said the veteran. [From 02:36 – 03:05]

You can check out the video below:

Matt Riddle was most famous as a WWE Superstar while part of the RK-Bro tag team alongside Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Riddle in the world of professional wrestling.

