Kevin Owens gets hilarious new nickname amid injury hiatus

Kevin Owens was given a hilarious new nickname amid his WWE hiatus. The Prizefighter recently underwent neck surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Owens' wife took to her Instagram story to share an image of her husband with a pet snake. She gave the former Universal Champion a hilarious new nickname, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Snake daddy," she wrote.

Owens' wife gives her husband a hilarious new nickname. [Image credit: KarinaLeilah on Instagram]

Kevin Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year but was forced to pull out of the match due to injury. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry answered Orton's Open Challenge at The Show of Shows and was quickly defeated by The Viper.

Owens has not been in action since his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. It was recently reported that the neck injury could force the veteran to miss WrestleMania 42 next year as well.

Vince Russo comments on Kevin Owens missing WWE WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn missing WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo commented on both Owens and Zayn not having a match at The Show of Shows this year. The veteran criticized both stars for having a brutal match at Elimination Chamber and then not being available for the biggest show of the year.

"Here’s what I don’t understand. We know we are going into the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Back in the day, when there was a big show coming up, the guys would be extra careful, and they made sure they didn’t f each other up or f themselves up for the big show. Look what happens. What does Kevin Owens do? He and Sami Zayn both F themselves up at Elimination Chamber, and neither one is gonna be on WrestleMania. Are you morons?" he said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Sami Zayn will be squaring off against Karrion Kross this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Only time will tell when Owens will be able to return to the ring.

