Kevin Owens injury update: Massive new details revealed amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently provided some massive details on his current injury. The former Universal Champion has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming since April 2025.

Kevin Owens was supposed to lock horns with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the Show of Shows on the April 4 edition of SmackDown, The Prizefighter revealed that he was struggling with neck issues for quite some time and needed to get surgery. Since then, KO has been absent from WWE TV, and there is no timeline for his return to in-ring competition.

During a recent interview with le10Sport, the former Universal Champion provided a huge update on his injury status. KO revealed that he hadn't undergone neck surgery as of now, as he wanted to see how much it could heal naturally. Owens added that he needed to be patient with it and did not have any doubt that he had to get his neck operated on at some point in the future.

In the same interview, The Prizefighter also revealed massive new details on when his injury first started. KO said that his neck issues started after his match against Rey Mysterio on the January 17, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

Kevin Owens was disappointed with his absence from WWE

Kevin Owens recently took to X/Twitter to reminisce about confronting John Cena 10 years ago for the WWE United States Championship, writing that it changed his life forever.

KO added that he was disappointed that he couldn't continue wrestling because of his current injury, but was glad that the last decade was amazing for him.

"And now, 10 years later, I'm not where I want to be. Because I wish I was in the ring performing, having matches, contributing, and that is not the case. Unfortunately, because of this neck injury. But still. I have to say that the last 10 years have been so amazing," Owens added.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen when Kevin Owens will be fully recovered to return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

