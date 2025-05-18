Kevin Owens makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Kevin Owens made a massive announcement ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran was forced to pull out of his highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 41 due to a neck injury.

Ad

Ahead of this week's episode of the red brand, Kevin Owens shared a video on social media and made a huge announcement. The Prizefighter noted that a book has been written about his legendary rivalry with Sami Zayn.

"I want to talk about this book. It was written by J.J. McGee. She is on X as "MithGifs". And this woman wrote a book about Sami and I's career, our journey together. I cannot say enough good things about her as a writer and as a fan, as an observer of what we have done our entire careers," said Owens. [From 2:18 - 2:47]

Ad

Trending

Owens added that the author of Fight Forever: The Ballad of Kevin and Sami understood what they were trying to do with their careers and suggested that his fans purchase the book.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"So, if you are a fan of Sami and I, you need to get this book. I cannot say it enough, it is incredible. She worked so hard, and I'm so proud of her. I'm so proud of this, and I'm so grateful for her doing that because I will have this forever now. I'll be able to look back on this and read this in my 70s, 80s, whatever. And just be able to look back on all of these years fondly," he added. [From 3:35 - 4:05]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Owens was supposed to square off against Randy Orton at WrestleMania, but Joe Hendry replaced him due to injury. The Viper defeated Hendry at The Show of Shows after connecting with an RKO out of nowhere.

Kevin Owens was backstage at WWE WrestleMania 41

Kevin Owens was not in action at WWE WrestleMania this year, but did attend the show to support his peers.

Jey Uso tapped out Gunther at The Show of Shows to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Yeet Master will be defending the title against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Ad

WWE shared a video featuring backstage footage from WrestleMania, and Owens appeared at the 12:40 mark to congratulate Uso on becoming World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Kevin Owens also revealed today that he had not undergone neck surgery yet. Only time will tell when the former Universal Champion will return to WWE television.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Kevin Owens on X and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More