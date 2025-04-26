Kevin Owens was at WrestleMania 41, watch his emotional backstage reaction to WWE star's win

WrestleMania 41 was two nights of moments that will massively shape the immediate future of WWE. While Kevin Owens sadly couldn't wrestle at the show, he was backstage and shared a heartfelt moment with Jey Uso.

Ad

The first night of WrestleMania opened with Gunther putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against a man he'd beaten many times in the recent past. 'Main Event' Jey Uso dug deep and unearthed a side of himself that shocked even The Ring General.

Jey Uso hit Gunther's moves to become the new world champion, and the outcome was a long time coming, considering the former tag team star's rise into a singles phenomenon.

Ad

Trending

As you might have expected, Jey's win was extremely well-received backstage as he was congratulated by several top personalities after his match. Among the people with special memories of Jey Uso was Kevin Owens, as the former Universal Champion hugged the RAW star behind the scenes.

As you can see in the video below from 12:40 onwards, Owens also revealed his brief yet resounding thoughts on the quality of Jey Uso's match.

Ad

Ad

The latest on Kevin Owens' WWE future

It came as a massive setback, not just for the WWE but also for the fanbase looking forward to seeing Kevin Owens face Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

KO announced weeks ago that he would be away indefinitely due to a neck injury, which was later confirmed to be the legitimate reason for WWE pulling him from TV.

Ad

Owens has been one of WWE's most trusted performers over the past decade, and a potentially career-threatening injury is the last thing the Canadian star and his fans would have wanted.

While it was initially reported that Owens had already undergone fusion surgery on his neck on April 7th, a new Fightful report from a couple of weeks back noted he had yet to go under the knife.

Expand Tweet

Owens is not expected to wrestle in 2025, and there are chances he could even miss next year's WrestleMania, as an accurate timeline for his recovery still isn't available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More