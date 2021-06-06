Roman Reigns' former opponent plans to re-enter WWE Universal Championship picture

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens has reminded Paul Heyman that he still plans to win Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

Owens unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the title three times between December 2020 and January 2021. He recently told Heyman, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, that he should not forget about his Universal Championship aspirations.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown post-show Talking Smack, Owens discussed his current storyline with Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez and Sami Zayn. At the end of the segment, he warned Heyman that his sights are still set on Reigns' title:

“The point I was trying to make,” Owens said. “I’ll deal with Sami, I’ll deal with Apollo, and then remember what I told you last time I was here? It still stands.”

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at both TLC 2020 and the 2021 Royal Rumble. He also defeated Owens in a Steel Cage match on the Christmas Day 2020 episode of SmackDown.

What did Kevin Owens previously say about Roman Reigns?

Kevin Owens feuded with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for three months

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro in the main event of last month’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view to retain his Universal Championship.

A week before the event, Owens made it clear on Talking Smack that Reigns had not seen the last of him:

“This is where I’ve changed because when I become Universal Champion again, I’m gonna love every second of it,” Owens said. “So, just know this, I’m telling you right now, if Roman Reigns doesn’t lose the title to Cesaro, and if he doesn’t lose it to someone else before I get to him again, I’m gonna take the title. Don’t forget about me. Don’t make the mistake to think I’m gone because I am not going anywhere. Questions?”

Kevin Owens dropped a hint on an earlier episode of Talking Smack that he wants to win the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match. The winner will be allowed to challenge for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship at a time of their choosing.

Money in the Bank 2021 is due to be held in front of fans at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18.

