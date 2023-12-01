Kevin Owens' opponent for WWE SmackDown revealed

Kevin Owens is booked for to compete in a match tonight on WWE SmackDown. The show is scheduled to air live from the legendary Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Since arriving on the Friday night show, Owens has turned his attention to the baddies of the blue brand, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The Prizefigher sucker-punched the two, at the same time, in a backstage segment on the October 27 episode. After once again attacking the two while he was supposed to be on commentary, Owens got suspended by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Last week, the former Universal Champion returned to Friday nights. On the show, he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat the villains. However, it appears the feud is not yet done. WWE has announced that Grayson Waller will go one-on-one with Kevin Owens tonight.

Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown

Considering a match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has occured multiple times in the past few years, a world title matchup doesn't seem likely in the near future. The former Universal Champion himself has expressed he is not interested in going after The Tribal Chief.

Kevin Owens' split with Sami Zayn after an eventful year on WWE TV was "bittersweet"

In the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The duo ultimately dropped the belts after 154 days to The Judgment Day.

Owens moved to the SmackDown roster as compensation for RAW getting former Bloodline member Jey Uso. When Cathy Kelley asked the Canadian superstar about his tag team disbandment, the latter stated:

"I'm excited to be on SmackDown. It's bittersweet. You know, my tag team partner and friend Sami Zayn is still on RAW. So I think that effectively ends our partnership, for now anyway, so that's kind of a hard, hard one to take, but what can you do? I'm here on SmackDown. I'm gonna make the best of it."

The Prizefighter is an asset to the company and a credible main event player, so it's worth tuning in to the Friday night show to find out how he will be utilized in the coming weeks as WWE seems to have major plans for Royal Rumble 2024.

What would you like to see Kevin Owens do on Friday Night SmackDown as we are inching closer to a new year? Sound off in the comments section below!

