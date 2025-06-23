Kevin Owens and Penta together for the first time in WWE: a dream match on the cards?

Kevin Owens and Penta were together for a brief moment on camera on Sunday at a big event in New York City. The two WWE Superstars represented the company at one of the biggest fan conventions in sports and entertainment.

Owens is currently recovering from a neck injury that sidelined him from WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Penta is currently feuding with Seth Rollins' group and is set to take on Bron Breakker on this week's WWE RAW.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan shared a short video of Owens' interaction with Cero Miedo at the 2025 Fanatics Fan Fest at the Javits Center in New York. Penta was preparing to open his booth when KO suddenly flicked the headband part of his mask.

Trending

Kevin Owens can be seen laughing while also preparing to open his booth at the event. They were the only handful of WWE Superstars present on the final day of Fanatics Fest, along with Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Trish Stratus.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Once Kevin Owens is healthy and fully recovered from his neck injury, Penta is one of several dream opponents left in WWE for him.

Kevin Owens seen hanging out with AEW star

Amid his recovery from a neck injury, Kevin Owens seemingly has a lot of time on his hands. Owens spent last Tuesday with AEW star Matt Menard at Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

In a video shared on social media, the cameras of SportsNet caught Owens and Menard entering the Amerant Bank Arena for the pivotal NHL Final game. Both are Canadians from Montreal and grew up fans of the sport. They live in Florida now, but it's unclear which team they were supporting because they were wearing casual clothes for the game.

Expand Tweet

The Panthers defeated the Oilers 5-1 to win the series 4-2 and take home their second straight Stanley Cup title. They also beat Edmonton last year in seven games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More