Kevin Owens provides update on hurt cameraman after chaotic finish on SmackDown

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to provide an update on the cameraman who was hurt on SmackDown after taking a bump during the main event.

As fans returned to the arena, they were treated to a Fatal four-way main event comprising of the SmackDown side of the participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match. It featured King Nakamura, Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

The camerman took the bump during the closing moments of the match when Seth Rollins set up the ladder to jump on a prone Nakamura set on the announcers' table. Kevin Owens took him out, climbed the ladder, and performed a diving elbow on Nakamura breaking the announcers' table.

During the spot, it can be observed that a cameraman lost his balance and fell down. A concerned fan asked about the condition of the cameraman to which Kevin Owens responded with a photo of himself along with him.

KO said that he is doing fine and the picture seems to suggest it as well.

"He’s great!" said Kevin Owens on Twitter.

After that chaotic moment, Seth Rollins hit the Stomp on Big E to a ladder to secure the pinfall and build momentum towards the Money in the Bank ladder match this Sunday.

Can Kevin Owens become Mr. Money In Thee Bank?

As stated earlier, Kevin Owens will feature in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Before the match on SmackDown, he hit a Stunner on Baron Corbin for insulting him.

It will be interesting to see if Corbin looks for payback and in turn tries to cost Owens his match on Sunday.

The field for this year's Men's Money in The Bank is stacked with incredible talent and it will be difficult to choose a winner at the moment.

While KO is a fan favorite to win the MITB briefcase, it will be a tough job given he will have to overcome some big names like Drew McIntyre, Riddle and Rollins in the mix as well.

