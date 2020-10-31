Kevin Owens qualifies for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

On RAW, AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Sheamus qualified as part of Team RAW at this year's Survivor Series event. The first member of SmackDown to earn their spot this year as a part of the blue brand's team was Kevin Owens after he defeated Dolph Ziggler.

The first member of Team SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries: @FightOwensFight!



The team is already better than Team RAW. pic.twitter.com/bOPq1fEqfE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2020

Kevin Owens will bring the fight to Team RAW at Survivor Series

Owens joined SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft but has been a member of SmackDown before. He had memorable feuds against both Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon when both were in charge or running things on Friday nights.

He also had runs with the United States Championship while on SmackDown. At last year's show, however, Owens was a member of Team RAW. Once the dust settled following the draft, it was apparent that Owens would be one of the top stars of the new roster. The former Universal Champ teamed with Daniel Bryan and The Street Profits on the first post-draft episode of SmackDown. He expressed an interest in chasing the tag team gold alongside the Leader Of The Yes Movement.

With so many possible options for qualifying matches, it was a bit surprising to see Kevin Owens opposed by Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff and Robert Roode are one of the few tag teams on SmackDown and the spot could have probably gone to someone like Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, King Corbin or the newly rechristened Chad Gable. Anyone of those may be in future qualifying matches but it seemed a bit strange to have a tag team member in a qualifying match.

Then again, few are as good at what they do than Dolph Ziggler. If this is a sign of future possible matches to qualify then we may see Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura also in potential contests for the right to represent SmackDown at Survivor Series.

After the big win, Kevin Owens went to the announcer's table and said something familiar.

With Daniel Bryan having a match later in the night, who else will earn the right to represent the blue brand against RAW? Will we have some surprises with the future matches?