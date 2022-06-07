Former Universal Champion questions John Cena's cryptic tweet

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took to social media to question John Cena in reply to his cryptic post.

The Cenation Leader recently shared a picture on his Instagram account, teasing a WWE return. The picture shows a boot crushing the United States Championship with Cena's hand visible, lying motionless in the background. Fans have speculated that this is the 16-time world champion teasing a feud against the current United States Champion Theory.

The boot in the picture is of Kevin Owens from 2015 when Cena was the United States Champion and started a feud with the then NXT Champion Owens. KO made his RAW debut, answering Cena's US Title open challenge. He then laid out Cena before crushing the US Title with his boot and holding up the NXT Title high.

The former Universal Champion noticed this Instagram post from John Cena and seemed curious as to what he was hinting at. He replied by simply stating, "Johnathan?"

You can check out his one-word reply below:

Fans had amusing reactions to Kevin Owens' reply to John Cena's post

The WWE Universe is never short of amusing replies, and the same is the case with this tweet from Kevin Owens.

While some fans remembered the "epic" debut of KO against Cena, others hilariously claimed that The Prizefighter will face John Cena's younger brother Johnathan, a reference to the current Elias-Ezekiel storyline on RAW.

Harley 👀👀 @HarleyIsADraw @FightOwensFight @JohnCena OH SHIT. I think we all know its going to be John vs Theory, BUT IMAGINE KEVIN FACES JOHNS OLDER BROTHER JONATHAN AT SUMMERSLAM @FightOwensFight @JohnCena OH SHIT. I think we all know its going to be John vs Theory, BUT IMAGINE KEVIN FACES JOHNS OLDER BROTHER JONATHAN AT SUMMERSLAM 🔥🔥🔥🔥

A record 16-time world champion, John Cena has a special place in the heart of the WWE Universe. The company is currently celebrating 'Cena Month' as this month marks the 20th anniversary since his debut, all the way back in June 2002 against Kurt Angle on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of RAW, WWE announced that The Cenation Leader will be making his long-awaited return three weeks later on Monday Night RAW. There is no confirmation yet on whether this will be a one-night appearance or will lead to a match.

Fans will have to wait with bated breath to find out how Cena's return will pan out in the weeks to come.

