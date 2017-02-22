WWE News: Kevin Owens' Raw promo very similar to one by Eddie Guerrero over ten years ago

Owens' promo was eerily similar in style to an Eddie Guerrero promo from 2005.

Kevin Owens delivers a Frog Splash, Eddie Guerrero’s signature move

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens’ promo last night on Raw, has left the wrestling community abuzz with discussions about the promo appearing to be eerily similar to a promo delivered by WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion, the late Eddie Guerrero, over ten years ago.

In case you didn’t know...

Kevin Owens recently turned on his former best friend, Chris Jericho. The target of Owens’ promo, Goldberg, is Owens’ opponent at WWE Fastlane on March 5th in a match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Eddie Guerrero was a WWE Hall of Famer, perhaps best known for his motto of “Lie, Cheat and Steal.” Eddie was a former WWE Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion as well.

The heart of the matter

During Owens’ promo, he was dressed in a suit and sat in a steel chair in the middle of the ring, while a single spotlight shone down on him.

Owens went on to explain that he was never impressed by Goldberg. He said that he wasn’t impressed when Goldberg was beating people in a matter of moments in WCW. He also added that he wasn’t impressed when Goldberg defeated Lesnar at Survivor Series either.

He explained that Lesnar took Goldberg lightly, while he does not.

Owens stated that he knew he had to outlast the storm from Goldberg and make sure the match went on for longer, in order to win. Owens explained that the longer a Goldberg match goes, the more the scales tipped in the favour of his opponent.

While the content was drastically different, the concept of the promo was eerily similar to the one Eddie Guerrero delivered years ago.

Eddie wore a blazer and cut his promo while sitting on a steel chair as a single spotlight shone down on him as well. However, Eddie’s promo focused on the relationship that he had severed with Rey Mysterio during the previous week.

What’s next?

Kevin Owens will have the opportunity to come face to face with Goldberg next week on Raw at Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Sportskeeda’s take

The only similarities between the promos were of the aesthetic variety. The promos looked very much alike, but the content was drastically different. In professional wrestling, there are only so many ways that you can do anything, especially when it comes to cutting a promo in the ring.

The unspoken idea for the concept behind the appearance of both promos may have been that the spotlight now shone only on Owens and Guerrero instead of their former best friends and partners – Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio, respectively.

However, Owens didn’t even address Chris Jericho during his promo, instead opting to drop the mic on the canvas shortly after mentioning the WWE United States Champion by name.

Have a look at both the promos and decide for yourselves.

