Kevin Owens reacts to his and Sami Zayn's upcoming match against The Usos at WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens has reacted to the confirmation of his and Sami Zayn's upcoming tag team match against The Usos.

On this week's episode of RAW, the two teams opened the show. Owens and Zayn challenged The Usos, one that was accepted by Jey on behalf of the team.

Taking to Twitter, Owens tweeted the WrestleMania 39 graphic for the same match and reacted with a 'Victory Hand' emoji.

Check out Owens' tweet:

Owens and Zayn reunited on last week's episode of SmackDown. During the closing moments of the show, Zayn engaged in a brawl with Jey Uso after he betrayed the former Honorary Uce.

Zayn quickly found himself at a disadvantage in terms of the number's game against Jey and Jimmy. This led to Owens saving the former Intercontinental Champion, as the two men eventually hugged it out to finally get back on the same page.

Kevin Owens was recently praised by Stone Cold Steve Austin

Last year at WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens was in action against Stone Cold Steve Austin. This was Austin's return match as he defeated the former Universal Champion.

During a recent interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Austin discussed the same while praising Owens. He even spoke about Owens' mic skills. Austin said:

"They presented a storyline or a short angle with Kevin Owens, who I absolutely love, who is golden on the mic and awesome in the ring. Once they said, his name, the creative process continued into what it was. And not for it to not be a full-blown match, but a talk segment that turned into what a match would be. I love Kevin Owens and I was happy to share the ring with him."

Owens could potentially headline two WrestleMania's in a row if his and Sami's match against The Usos closes out Night 1.

