"The. Best." - Kevin Owens reacts to WWE Superstar hilariously blocking a fan on social media

Kevin Owens, R-Truth, has bonded over blocking unruly members of the WWE Universe on Twitter.

Yesterday, a wrestling fan asked KO if he would ask R-Truth to unblock him. Owens responded by tweeting that R-Truth must have had a good reason to block the fan and decided to block them as well.

Today, a different fan asked R-Truth if he could ask KO to unblock him. R-Truth hilariously responded with a similar message as Owens and blocked the fan.

The Prizefighter took to Twitter to say that R-Truth was the best.

"The. Best."

Booker T believes Kevin Owens is an extraordinary talent in WWE

Kevin Owens main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Many fans believed that it was just going to be a KO Show segment, but it turned into a legitimate match with Steve Austin emerging victorious.

After WrestleMania, the 38-year-old started a storyline with WWE star Ezekiel. He interrupted Owens' promo on the RAW after Mania and claimed to be Elias' younger brother. The comical feud is still ongoing, even as KO has seemingly changed his character.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, Owens was scheduled to battle Ezekiel but attacked him before the match. The former Universal Champion hit Ezekeil with a pop-up powerbomb on the ring apron that resulted in him being stretchered out of the arena.

KO has vowed to return to his roots in recent promos and has pointed out that he has not held a title in WWE in five years.

It appears that new Head of Creative Triple H is still a fan, as The Game helped The Prizefighter capture the Universal Championship six years ago.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Owens' match against Chad Gable on this past Monday's RAW. He added that he just loves watching KO work. You can check out the 2-time Hall of Famer's full comments here.

"He's not going to be a guy that's going to be an unexpected entry at the Olympia or anything like that," Said Booker T. "But the guy is in tip-top wrestling shape,and watch what Kevin Owens goes out there and does and be able to manipulate his body into going out there and pulling off. Guy's extraordinary, he's a talent and I just love watching him work."

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds!



Thank you!!!



P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way.

Fantastic wrestler.

Everything hurts today.

I love it.



Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable in a terrific match on the latest edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see when he finds his way back into a title picture in WWE.

Do you think Kevin Owens should become a champion once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

