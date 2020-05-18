Kevin Owens recalls his iconic WWE main roster debut with a heartfelt message

Kevin Owens taunting John Cena on his main roster debut

Kevin Owens is currently sidelined and recovering from an ankle injury that he picked up at WrestleMania 36 during his incredible match(es) against Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

So far, Owens' journey on the WWE main roster has been no less than phenomenal, and 'The Prizefighter' recently took to Twitter in order to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his iconic debut on the main roster.

Kevin Owens recalls his iconic main roster debut

On May 18th, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens made his unannounced debut on the WWE main roster, as he responded to John Cena's weekly US Open Challenge but instead of facing Cena for the title, the then-NXT Champion stomped on the latter's belt as a sign of disrespect.

This eventually led to a non-title match between Cena and Owens at the 2015 Elimination Chamber and the latter marked one of the biggest wins of his career when he pinned The Cenation Leader in a match that turned out to be an instant classic.

Looking back on his main roster debut from five years ago, Owens sent a message via Twitter, claiming that it has been a crazy journey for him so far with plenty of highs and lows. The former Universal Champion ended by thanking the WWE Universe for sticking by him for the past 5 years and hopes that they do the same for the next 5, as well.

Here is what KO posted:

What's next for Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens is currently at home, recovering from his injury and probably having a good time with his family amid the global crisis that is upon us. Nevertheless, we hope for a fast recovery for the former Universal Champion and also hope that he makes his return to WWE TV soon enough.