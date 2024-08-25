Kevin Owens' recent segment heavily disrespected the WWE Undisputed Championship, feels veteran (Exclusive)  

Kevin Owens is undoubtedly one of the most talented superstars in WWE. Despite this, a veteran thinks that Owens' actions on SmackDown have seemingly disrespected the top prize of the company, the Undisputed WWE Championship title.

The Prizefighter was recently offered a title shot by Cody Rhodes, with the match proposed to take place at Bash in Berlin. Surprisingly, Owens appeared hesitant and initially turned down the offer, claiming that there were much more deserving candidates for the opportunity. This, according to Vince Russo, was a grave mistake in terms of booking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran expressed disbelief at how the segment was presented, stating that this was a major disrespect to the title itself despite Kevin Owens eventually accepting the match.

Trending

"Now call me crazy. Call me crazy, EC3, but does this not totally sh*t on the WWE Title? Why are you there if you don't want the grandest prize of them all?" [2:14 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the full video here:

Another WWE veteran thinks Kevin Owens will be turning heel

While it remains to be seen who will win between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin, Mark Henry believes it is time for the former to turn heel.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer explained that with Roman Reigns returning as a babyface, there was a need for a strong heel on the blue brand. He stated:

"I didn't want it and I kind of still don't [want to see Kevin Owens turn heel] because I see the need for babyfaces. But, with Roman Reigns coming in now and being the babyface, somebody's gonna have to become a heel because now there's going to be a new babyface on the block," said Henry. [From 07:24 to 07:47]

Expand Tweet

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Kevin Owens plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.