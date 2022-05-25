Kevin Owens hilariously responds to Edge's Judgment Day member teases

Kevin Owens is known to make fun of situations whenever the opportunity arises, he didn't miss the chance to do it once again with Edge. This comes as teases for the newest member of Judgment Day have continued from the Rated-R Superstar.

The 48-year-old faction leader made it clear to everyone on an episode of RAW that he's still looking for members to join him along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The tease for the next member started on Twitter as Edge posted pictures of stars such as Ciampa, Finn Balor, Bayley, and even AJ Styles.

As the hype around the new member grew, it seems it caught Owens' attention as well, who responded to every tease from Edge with funny cat pictures.

It's unclear whether the teases will continue as of now. We're also yet to see which of the teased superstars eventually ends up joining the wicked group in WWE.

Edge pitched former NXT Superstar as the fourth member of Judgment Day before he got released

Judgment Day has plans to take over RAW as it continues to grow at the hands of the Rated-R Superstar. The faction is currently embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles and has hinted on social media to turn one of them to join their side.

As previously reported, it was suggested that plans were already in place for former NXT Superstar Harland aka Parker Bourdeaux to join the faction. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Harland's inclusion in Judgment Day was kept under wraps and wasn't even known to him.

The decision, however, was ultimately overturned when he was released as the company had "found something out about him"

"The only thing we were told as to why it didn’t happen is that the company found something out about Boudreaux and made the decision based on that. The other reason is because of the feeling in NXT that he had stopped improving and he got a tag of getting hurt too much early on." Dave Meltzer said.

Only time will tell who ends up joining Edge as the newest member of Judgment Day. Maybe we can expect to see the next member reveal himself in the premium live event as the Ultimate Opportunist faces off against the Phenomenal One once again?

