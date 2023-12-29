Kevin Owens reunites with 5-time champion to beat current champion at latest WWE Live Event

Kevin Owens appeared at the recent WWE Holiday Tour Live Event in Laval, Quebec, Canada, where he reunited with an old friend.

KO was not advertised for the show mentioned above, which featured Sami Zayn in a singles match against Finn Balor. Zayn was involved in a grueling feud with The Judgment Day before the storyline injury that saw him take time off in early December. However, he returned to compete on the shows in the WWE Holiday Tour.

The match saw Dominik Mysterio make an interference, which caused the bout to end in Zayn's victory via DQ. At this point, Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance and walked out to a massive pop.

He defended Zayn against The Judgment Day's attack, which set up a tag team match against Balor and Dominik. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions went on to pick a massive win over the heels while the home crowd cheered.

Below is the video of Kevin Owens reuniting with Sami Zayn at the recent Live Event:

What else happened at the WWE Live Event in Quebec, Canada?

The recently concluded Holiday Tour show saw three championship matches scheduled for the night. Newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend their gold against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley put her title on the line against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match. The three superstars locked horns in an intense match that ended with Mami retaining her championship.

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Below are the full results of the latest Live Event in Quebec, Canada:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Omos defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat match

Sami Zayn defeats Finn Balor via DQ

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura