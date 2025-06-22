Kevin Owens reveals who is really behind El Grande Americano

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens made a hilarious claim about El Grande Americano. Owens was supposed to be in action at WrestleMania 41 but had to back out of the match due to injury.

The Prizefighter was at Fanatics Fest today and was asked by Big E if he thought El Grande Americano was secretly Chad Gable. Owens revealed that he didn't think the masked star was Gable, but instead suggested it was Elias. You can check out the hilarious video in the post below.

Kevin Owens used to be convinced that Elias and Ezekiel were the same person on WWE television. The Drifter was released by the promotion in 2023 and now performs as Elijah in TNA Wrestling. The veteran recently suffered a torn triceps and has already undergone surgery.

Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 but had to pull out of the match due to a neck injury. The Viper defeated former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows earlier this year.

Vince Russo reacts to Kevin Owens missing WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens missing WWE WrestleMania 41 due to injury.

Owens has not competed since defeating Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber in an Unsanctioned Match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo criticized Owens and Zayn for having such a high-risk match ahead of the biggest show of the year.

"Here’s what I don’t understand. We know we are going into the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Back in the day, when there was a big show coming up, the guys would be extra careful, and they made sure they didn’t f each other up or f themselves up for the big show. Look what happens. What does Kevin Owens do? He and Sami Zayn both F themselves up at Elimination Chamber, and neither one is gonna be on WrestleMania. Are you morons?" he said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

El Grande Americano failed to capture the Money in the Bank contract at the WWE PLE earlier this month. Only time will tell when Owens will be able to return to action down the line.

