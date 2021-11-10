Kevin Owens on a probable Tag Team partner

Kevin Owens is a ruthless brawler who can wrestle with grace and maul you if he wants to. Complimented by legends like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin for his unique wrestling style, Owens is on his way to greatness.

Being a natural fighter, a mix of ruthlessness and determination gave Kevin an exponential push towards stardom. He emphatically proved he belonged on the main roster by defeating John Cena in his first match on the main roster.

Kevin Owens' in-ring abilities are substantiated by his incredible skills on the microphone. He may sound brash and arrogant but he gets the job done. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, K.O. commented on a possible Tag Team Championship run and a likely partner to attain that.

“I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt,” Owens admitted. “If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami [Zayn] but it doesn’t seem like our trajectories are going to line up that way.”

He further stated that he thinks Finn Balor and him would be a great Tag Team. Owens was confused on whom to choose if his preferred choices were not available.

“Otherwise, I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right, but those two guys definitely do."

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had arguably one of the greatest rivalries in NXT

Kevin @FightOwensFight Ciarán @CiaranRH2



El Generico defeated Kevin Steen to win the PWG World Championship in a ladder match!



#PWG @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight 10 years ago today:El Generico defeated Kevin Steen to win the PWG World Championship in a ladder match! 10 years ago today:El Generico defeated Kevin Steen to win the PWG World Championship in a ladder match!#PWG @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight https://t.co/HiLPiEcBPy 10!!! twitter.com/CiaranRH2/stat… 10!!! twitter.com/CiaranRH2/stat…

Already a globally renowned superstar who has been performing for various other wrestling promotions and notoriously loved for his powerbombs, K.O. made his debut in NXT TakeOver: R Evolution.

After absolutely decimating his best and possibly his oldest friend Sami Zayn, Owens had captured the NXT Championship.

The former best friends have already faced each other in multiple show-stealing slugfests over the years.

Kevin Owens and Zayn are a part of one of the most celebrated rivalries that date back to 2003 during their time in the Quebec wrestling circuit and numerous independent promotions.

