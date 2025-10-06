Kevin Owens & Rhea Ripley share the same fate: Injured WWE star's wife shares update - "Time for another surgery"

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' wife recently took to social media to share an update on The Prizefighter amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. KO is out of action with an injury.Kevin Owens was supposed to lock horns with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but before the event, KO revealed that he had been struggling with neck issues for quite some time and needed to undergo surgery. The former Universal Champion was then replaced by Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows. There are currently no official updates on when The Prizefighter will return to in-ring competition.Amid his absence from WWE TV, Owens' wife, Karina Lamer, recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload a pic of her husband with Art the Clown, a fictional character from the film Terrifier. In the photo, the character can be seen trying to cut Owens' neck with a fake saw. She jokingly wrote that KO needed to undergo another surgery after meeting Art the Clown.&quot;Time for another surgery!&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:Rhea Ripley also recently met Art the Clown, where she was jokingly 'killed' by the character. Mami later wrote that it was a dream come true for her to finally meet the Terrifier star. In a way, Kevin Owens and Ripley shared the same fate after they met Art the Clown.WWE star Kevin Owens gave an update on his surgeryDuring an interview at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway in August 2025, Kevin Owens revealed that he underwent successful neck fusion surgery.The Prizefighter added that he still wasn't sure how his bones would recover after the surgery, but was hopeful that he could return to in-ring competition in WWE by next year.&quot;I did get a neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we're not really sure how severe the fusion was gonna be and how many levels and all that stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level, which was the best-case scenario. Surgery was successful, and my doctor says we have to see how the bones fuse, and there's no guarantee that it's gonna work. It's how my body heals. Some guys were successful. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year,&quot; Owens said.It remains to be seen when Kevin Owens will return to the squared circle on WWE TV.