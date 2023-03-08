Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn should've lost to The Bloodline on RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in singles matches against members of The Bloodline.

First, Owens was victorious against Solo Sikoa (via DQ), and in the main event, Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why Owens and Zayn winning their matches made no sense in the context of their feud with The Bloodline.

"Bro, we talked about this thing last week, Chris. We are going to run this thing down to the wire of Owens and Sami teaming together, okay? But, bro, did you notice something tonight that was like really really weird, so the idea is, Owens doesn't wanna team with Sami but they need each other," said Russo.

Russo continued:

"Bro, they both won their matches against The Bloodline. Chris, does that make any sense that both of them won their matches, so guess what, bro? You don't need each other. Like, I don't understand it, neither one of those guys should've gone over in the matches, bro. Neither one of them," added Russo. [2:45 – 3:40]

Vince Russo recently discussed Jey Uso's betrayal of Sami Zayn on RAW

Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, reuniting with The Bloodline in the process.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the angle, claiming that the Samoans have always had each other's back and Jey's decision shouldn't come as a surprise. Russo said:

"I've worked with so many of them (Samoans), and that's why I feel strongly about it, especially with the Samoan heritage, bro. There is no way, bro. Those guys would literally take a bullet for each other, bro. That's why I'm watching this whole thing, and I'm like, I don't understand it, bro, because the loyalty will always be there with the tribe. It has always been that way. That's why they were trying to make things happen that just wasn't very realistic to me."

Sami Zayn is currently hoping to reunite with Owens, as the duo might aim to take down The Usos and dethrone them as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

