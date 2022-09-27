Kevin Owens says RAW Superstar is a "terrible human being;" breaks silence after delivering jaw-dropping move

Kevin Owens recently spoke about delivering an Elbow Drop through the table on Alpha Academy's Otis during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Prizefighter teamed up with Johnny Gargano against Otis and Austin Theory on the show in Edmonton, Canada. In the end, KO and Gargano came out on top, much to the crowd's happiness. The match was a competitive affair with many high spots, none more effective than Owens' dive from the top rope.

Following this week's WWE RAW, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano gave a backstage interview where the former spoke about the spot. KO revealed that taking Otis out of the equation was the motive behind his move.

Kevin Owens further stated that instead of using the Frog Splash, a vital part of his arsenal, he chose to hit the Elbow Drop on the Alpha Academy member.

"Canadian crowds rile me up big time. And Otis, terrible human being for one thing, but very large, very massive. And I thought we need to take this guy if we need to win this match. So I superkicked him and saw him go down on the table. Well, the next logical step is, I gotta jump through the table, and I did and it worked out. You know, usually, I go with a Frog Splash, but today, I did an elbow drop. Worked out pretty good," said Kevin Owens (0:34 - 1:00)

Kevin Owens was recently compared to AEW star MJF

The Prizefighter has been on a roll since Triple H assumed power in WWE. Kevin Owens' promos come across as much more natural and grounded than what he used to deliver under Vince McMahon's regime.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. went as far as to compare his promo game to MJF, who is widely regarded as the current best on the mic by many.

On his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. stated:

"Owens came out to interrupt Austin Theory and hit him - well he hit him but before he hit him in the face, he hit him with a promo that I would put up there against anything MJF's done in the last year and a half. And he's damn near almost done it two times in a week now."

With The Game taking a slow-burn approach to push Kevin Owens, it'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in the upcoming days.

