WWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens is set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at TLC 2020 on Sunday, December 20 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. While Owens is very much looking forward to dethroning The Tribal Chief, he recently looked back at a past match with Reigns from three years ago.

In an off-character interview with Ryan Droste of ComicBook.com, Kevin Owens revealed that he and Roman Reigns still talk about their Universal title match from the 2017 Royal Rumble. The difference is that, at that time, KO was the reigning Universal Champion and Reigns was the challenger:

"I really loved the Royal Rumble (2017) one. It's funny because Roman and I used to talk a lot more than we do now, obviously. We will talk about that match, even years after. We'd remember little moments from that match, and I'd get a random text once in a while from him saying, 'Hey remember when you did this in that match?' Now, it's like, 'Remember when you did that?' We're just proud of that match, we really had a blast in it."

"It's almost a forgotten match, too, I'd say. Whenever people come across it, they're like... I'll see tweets about it once in a while, 'Hey, I just watched this match. It's really good. It's really something people should go (watch).' We feel the same way. We really had a lot of fun in it."

In that No Disqualification Match for the WWE Universal title from the 2017 Royal Rumble, which also had Chris Jericho suspended in a shark cage, Owens was able to retain the title by pinning Roman Reigns after Braun Strowman interfered in the match and powerslammed Reigns through a table.

Kevin Owens assaulted on this week's WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens was violently assaulted by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. During the closing moments of the show, Owens came out to dish out punishment to Reigns and his cousin Jey, but was soon overwhelmed by the two-on-one attack.

Both Reigns and Uso then battered Owens with chair shots in the middle of the ring and buried him under the rubble of tables, ladders, and chairs - all of which could be used in the upcoming Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at TLC.

However, not one to bow down, Kevin Owens crept up from underneath the rubble and said that he would take the title from Reigns at TLC or die trying. Later on Talking Smack, Kevin Owens had an interesting chat with the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief - Paul Heyman.