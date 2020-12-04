Following last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns sent a message to Kevin Owens. The Tribal Chief told Owens that the Universal title should have been his only interest, and added that he has his attention now, after his attack on Jey Uso.

The tweet was then posted by the official Twitter handle of WWE France, in French. Kevin Owens noticed the tweet and decided to respond to it at Roman Reigns' expense.

Owens posted his entire tweet in French, stating that Reigns needs someone to translate his tweets, while he is "fighting his own battles". Check out the tweet, plus a rough translation below:

"Roman not only needs Jey Uso to do his work in the ring for him, but he also needs someone to translate his Tweets while I am fighting my own battles and writing this all. alone, like a grown-up!"

"So I win."

Roman a non seulement besoin de Jey Uso pour faire son travail dans le ring pour lui, mais il a aussi besoin de quelqu’un pour faire la traduction de ses Tweets tandis que moi, je livre mes propres batailles et j’ai écris ceci tout seul, comme un grand!



Alors je gagne. https://t.co/Mrbjs78z8F — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 4, 2020

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens will certainly be a feud worth watching

It seems like we are getting Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the latter's Universal title at the upcoming WWE TLC 2020 PPV. These two have fought before on various occasions, but things have taken quite an interesting turn since their past outings.

Now, Roman Reigns is a full-fledged heel, while Owens is one of the most beloved babyfaces in all of WWE. Reigns is hell-bent on destroying anyone who crosses him and dares to take the Universal title away from his hands. Owens, a former Universal Champion himself, would want nothing but to win it for the second time in his career.