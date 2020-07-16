Kevin Owens shares backstage reception to speaking out in the WWE

It recently came to light that Kevin Owens is the reason for the WWE crew wearing masks during the weekly tapings. Kevin Owens felt uncomfortable at the tapings and confronted Vince McMahon with his concerns. The two concluded that the WWE should fine any crew member who is seen without a mask at the Performance Center.

It has been reported that the WWE now fines any offender $500 for the first offense and $1000 for subsequent offenses.

Kevin Owens on speaking out in the WWE

Kevin Owens was in an interview with ESPN. During the show, The Prizefighter discussed his WrestleMania match and how he feels about talking his mind in the WWE.

It is no secret that Kevin Owens took time off from WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later revealed that he took time away from the company because his wife had lost her grandfather to the virus. His family was anxious about him working during the pandemic and had apprehensions about him returning to the Performance Center.

“I know people, for some reason, tend to assume that that’s the kind of thing that would happen, and that’s just the way people want to think about certain situations. I’ve been [in WWE] for five years. I have never once been afraid to tell the company that I couldn’t go to a show or something like that because something was happening with my family. They’re always extremely receptive. The company’s never made me feel like my career or my spot or anything like that could be in jeopardy. It’s the same here with this situation. I tell them how I feel, they respect how I feel. Even with the mask, that could be seen as something kind of small, right? But it wasn’t. I brought them my concern, and it was immediately taken very seriously.”

It has been reported that the WWE is relieved that Kevin Owens has agreed to show up for the company's weekly tapings. Apparently, The Prizefighter is a backup plan for an ongoing feud, and he may be needed for the shows after WWE Extreme Rules.