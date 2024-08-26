Kevin Owens shares rare personal update about his mother following recent medical issues

Kevin Owens shared a rare personal update about his mother after she had a recent medical scare. The Prizefighter opened up about her health issues on the July 5 edition of WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Owens noted that it was a surreal moment discussing his mother on WWE television. He also provided an update on her health and shared that she had been doing much better since returning home after being hospitalized.

“She's doing a lot better. It got real scary for a while and now she's home. So it's definitely positive and everybody else is doing as good as they can, I guess. It's a lot better than it was at the beginning of July," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens at Bash in Berlin this weekend. The Prizefighter and The American Nightmare defeated A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) this past Friday night in a tag team match on SmackDown.

Former WWE manager claims Kevin Owens was the highlight of SmackDown

Wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell, believes Kevin Owens stole the show this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell praised the former Universal Champion for being unpredictable during the show. Owens made it seem like he was going to attack Rhodes following their victory over A-Town Down Under but decided to celebrate with the champion instead.

"They kept you guessing right to the very end would Kevin Owens turn on Cody. And there was a moment that you said, 'Oops, here it is.' But it didn't happen. And I also liked Kevin Owens' interview when he came out. He said, 'Okay, let's get this, cut to the chase here. I'm gonna go in there, you're gonna beat me up. Somebody else it gonna come out, then you're gonna beat them. Let's skip all that, let's go straight to the guy and make the match.' I loved that." [From 01:12 to 01:42]

You can check out the video below for Mantell's comments:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has not enjoyed the storyline between Rhodes and Owens so far. Only time will tell which star walks out of Bash in Berlin as champion this weekend.

