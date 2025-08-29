Kevin Owens spotted supporting new WWE venture amid hiatus

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has been spotted amid his hiatus from the company. The former Universal Champion suffered a neck injury earlier this year and recently underwent surgery.Universal Studios theme parks featured a WWE-themed attraction this year. There is a Wyatt Sicks-themed haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios this year, and Kevin Owens has been seen supporting the new venture. An image of Owens at the theme park has surfaced online, and you can check it out in the post below.The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes on the blue brand to become the number one contenders for the titles, and will be challenging the members of Uncle Howdy's faction at Clash in Paris 2025.Owens was supposed to square off against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but his neck issue forced him to pull out of the match. Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was his replacement and was quickly defeated by The Viper at The Show of Shows earlier this year.Kevin Owens shares an update about his WWE returnKevin Owens recently provided an update about when he might be able to return to the ring.The 41-year-old served as the grand marshal for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway earlier this month. Speaking with Scotte Sprinkle of Short Track Scene after the event, the veteran noted that he underwent neck fusion surgery, and he was hoping to return to action next year.&quot;I did get a neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we're not really sure how severe the fusion was gonna be and how many levels and all that stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level, which was the best case scenario. Surgery was successful, and my doctor says we have to see how the bones fuse, and there's no guarantee that it's gonna work. It's how my body heals. Some guys were successful. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year,&quot; he said. It will be interesting to see when Kevin Owens will be able to return to WWE television.