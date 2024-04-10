Kevin Owens takes a dig at two-time WWE Champion for infamous incident

Kevin Owens is one of the more relatable wrestlers on the WWE roster, owing to his no-nonsense demeanor. The same can be said about one of his contemporaries, although The Prizefighter is not a fan. The man in question is CM Punk.

At WrestleMania XL, Kevin Owens failed to win the United States Championship from Logan Paul. However, the triple threat contest, also featuring Randy Orton, was deemed one of the best bouts on the card.

Following the event, the former Universal Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised him. The latter also made an unannounced guest appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals, playing the role of guest referee.

"I always told Kevin [Owens] that he was the chosen one. He is like the Neo of the shirt guys. He’s gotten farther than anybody else," said Ray.

Kevin Owens responded with a jab directed at CM Punk, referring to their days in Ring of Honor. Punk was the head trainer in ROH when Owens (then known as Kevin Steen) was wrestling there. The Second City Saint was not a fan of The Prizefighter wrestling in a t-shirt:

"I know. I made it in a t-shirt. CM Punk is furious," Owens joked. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Kevin Owens has been consistently asked about CM Punk ever since the latter re-signed with WWE in November 2023. Most recently, he stated, for the record, that they do not have a relationship in any capacity.

What is next for Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown?

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens have been at each other's throats for the entire year thus far. Their issues led to a United States Championship match at Royal Rumble in January, which Paul won after The Prizefighter was disqualified.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, The Maverick claimed that the former Universal Champion is no longer someone he considers a formidable foe. Instead, it is Randy Orton who is his true opponent on the grand stage. Nevertheless, Paul finally scored a pinfall victory over The Prizefighter at the event.

It remains to be seen where Owens goes from here. Prior to the sports entertainment spectacular, he showed great chemistry working alongside Randy Orton. It is not clear yet whether The Viper is done with Logan Paul after the latter pulled off a sneaky win on the grand stage.

