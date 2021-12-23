Kevin Owens has an interesting reaction to a fan questioning Seth Rollins' suits

WWE star Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on the suit game of his recent ally, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has been dazzling the WWE audience with his bold and vibrant style choices of late. The self-proclaimed drip god's fashion choices have drawn a lot of reactions from fans, most of which have not been in his favor.

However, Kevin Owens, The Architect's recent partner in crime, is fully behind his fashion choices. The Prizefighter recently responded to a fan on Twitter who called Rollins' suits "ugly a**."

Here's what the former NXT Champion had to say:

As wrestling is a character-driven profession, the attire of WWE Superstars is usually meant to complement their persona, and Seth Rollins' eye-catching clothes have done an excellent job in adding a layer to his unhinged character.

On RAW this week, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

In one of the most unlikely events of 2021, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens joined forces on this week's edition WWE RAW to take out their competitors at Day 1.

WWE Day 1 is the company's newest pay-per-view that will take place for the first time on the first day of 2022. The event will see Big E defend his coveted title in a fatal four-way match against KO, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

On this week's RAW, the build-up to Day 1 featured Big E and Bobby Lashley taking on SRKO in the main event. The match was announced after KO and Rollins attacked Big E and Lashley in the opening segment.

After losing the match to Lashley and The WWE Champion, the former Universal Champions retaliated in their typically cowardly manner, taking out the Powerhouses with steel steps.

The union comes as a major surprise for the WWE Universe as both Owens and Rollins are well known for betraying their partners to reach the top.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins continue their alliance in the future? Sound off in the comments!

