"A lot of us wouldn’t be here without him” – Kevin Owens on working with WWE Legend

Kevin Owens recently stated how many performers wouldn't be in WWE without Triple H.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley was the driving force behind NXT from 2012 to 2019. The Cerebral Assassin hired various top independent stars during his time as the creative head. One of the top graduates from Capitol Wrestling Center was Kevin Owens.

The Evolution leader had a reputation for burying upcoming wrestlers during his prime years. Speaking with TalkSPORT, The Prizefighter cleared up those rumors and talked about working with the 14-time World Champion:

"There was always this reputation about him, right? I always thought he was really good at what he did and, to me, he always elevated the shows he was on and the people he was working with, so I never really got that vibe of the reputation." (H/T: TalkSPORT)

The Canadian superstar also mentioned The Cerebral Assassin's contribution in hiring various superstars:

“I wasn’t surprised when I met him that he was a guy who was all about growing the industry and giving people a chance. He proved my assumptions right many times over the past few years and a lot of us – a lot of us – wouldn’t be here without him.” (H/T: TalkSPORT)

The King of King's days of burying superstars with a golden shovel ended as he donned a power suit and became the head of NXT.

Kevin Owens talks about his WrestleMania journey

Kevin Owens made his main roster debut when he attacked John Cena as the NXT Champion. After a series of matches with The Cenation Leader, Owens moved to the main roster.

Since joining the main roster, The Prizefighter has always been a part of The Showcase of Immortals. Speaking to TalkSPORT, the 38-year-old talks about the highs and lows of his WrestleMania journey:

“I’ve had pretty incredible WrestleManias... But I’ve won the United States title from Chris Jericho at WrestleMania, I was in the ring for Daniel Bryan’s return at WrestleMania 34, WrestleMania 35 came and went, but then I worked Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, a man I’ve been up and down the roads with and I know so well. Then I had him [points to Sami Zayn] at WrestleMania 37 and I didn’t think we’d top last year." (H/T: TalkSPORT)

Apart from WrestleMania 35, Kevin has actively worked on every mania. A few months ago, Kevin Owens called out Matthew McConaughey for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Would you like to see McConaughey face Owens at WrestleMania? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh