Kevin Owens mocks former champion’s claim of being the son of WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has mocked his former best friend Sami Zayn after the latter claimed to be the fourth son of Rikishi.
For several months, Zayn has been trying to become a part of the Bloodline. Members of the faction seem to have mixed emotions about him, but that did not stop the former Intercontinental Champion from trying. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa joined the Bloodline, which may have pushed the former Intercontinental Champion further away from the faction.
WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter to appreciate that his third son Solo Sikoa is also part of the main roster. Zayn responded to this by claiming to be the fourth son.
"Almost like 4 sons, in a way," he tweeted.
Kevin Owens replied to Zayn, reminding him about the time he was confused if Rikishi was the Mantaur from back in the day.
"'Who played Mantaur? Rikishi?' - Sami Zayn, 2018. That’s a real quote that came out of your face. Now you’re trying to claim him as a second father. Makes sense," KO wrote.
Fans reacted to Kevin Owens' tweet
Following the tweets, WWE Universe quickly joined in on the interaction.
One fan shared the moment Sami Zayn questioned Mantaur's identity.
Fans saw Sami misinterpreting Rikishi for Mantour as the most hilarious thing ever.
Some tried to defend Sami Zayn by sharing past gimmicks of Rikishi.
They also trolled the master of the Stink Face, claiming Mantaur was Rikishi, and gave a reason why that was the case.
Few people also wanted Kevin Owens to help Sami and leave the Bloodline.
Some fans also questioned Kevin for being a snitch and asked him to leave Zayn alone.
This fan wanted to see Owens and Zayn reunite and compete for the tag titles.
As of now, Zayn is doing his absolute best to become a permanent member of the Bloodline, while Owens is feuding with Austin Theory.
Will the former Intercontinental Champion become a permanent member of the Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here
Q. Who would you prefer Sami Zayn side with?
Kevin Owens
The Bloodline