Kevin Owens mocks former champion’s claim of being the son of WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has mocked his former best friend Sami Zayn after the latter claimed to be the fourth son of Rikishi.

For several months, Zayn has been trying to become a part of the Bloodline. Members of the faction seem to have mixed emotions about him, but that did not stop the former Intercontinental Champion from trying. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa joined the Bloodline, which may have pushed the former Intercontinental Champion further away from the faction.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Twitter to appreciate that his third son Solo Sikoa is also part of the main roster. Zayn responded to this by claiming to be the fourth son.

"Almost like 4 sons, in a way," he tweeted.

Kevin Owens replied to Zayn, reminding him about the time he was confused if Rikishi was the Mantaur from back in the day.

"'Who played Mantaur? Rikishi?' - Sami Zayn, 2018. That’s a real quote that came out of your face. Now you’re trying to claim him as a second father. Makes sense," KO wrote.

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



- Sami Zayn, 2018.



That’s a real quote that came out of your face. Now you’re trying to claim him as a second father.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Almost like 4 sons, in a way.

Fans reacted to Kevin Owens' tweet

Following the tweets, WWE Universe quickly joined in on the interaction.

One fan shared the moment Sami Zayn questioned Mantaur's identity.

Marcel @MarcelsNirvana



I don’t think I ever truly recovered from that.



Also, this video I just found on my phone. I don’t know why I have this. @SamiZayn When we were eating at Cracker Barrel with Cass, talking wrestling and you asked “Who played Mantaur…Rikishi?”I don’t think I ever truly recovered from that.Also, this video I just found on my phone. I don’t know why I have this. @SamiZayn When we were eating at Cracker Barrel with Cass, talking wrestling and you asked “Who played Mantaur…Rikishi?”I don’t think I ever truly recovered from that. Also, this video I just found on my phone. I don’t know why I have this. https://t.co/74qBUPmt7J @FightOwensFight He’s not kidding people twitter.com/fightowensfigh… @FightOwensFight He’s not kidding people twitter.com/fightowensfigh…

Fans saw Sami misinterpreting Rikishi for Mantour as the most hilarious thing ever.

Some tried to defend Sami Zayn by sharing past gimmicks of Rikishi.

They also trolled the master of the Stink Face, claiming Mantaur was Rikishi, and gave a reason why that was the case.

Ryan Juzwiak @merchmalen @FightOwensFight I cannot believe Mantaur did it for The Rock @FightOwensFight I cannot believe Mantaur did it for The Rock

Few people also wanted Kevin Owens to help Sami and leave the Bloodline.

Lakitu007 @lakitu007 @FightOwensFight Kevin smack him around for awhile till he realizes Bloodline is bad for business it'll be good for Sami @FightOwensFight Kevin smack him around for awhile till he realizes Bloodline is bad for business it'll be good for Sami

𝐇𝖊𝖇𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖚~蛇丸~ @SnakeCircle7 @FightOwensFight KO you gotta knock some sense into this dude, sooner or later he's gonna start identifying as samoan unironically. @FightOwensFight KO you gotta knock some sense into this dude, sooner or later he's gonna start identifying as samoan unironically.

Some fans also questioned Kevin for being a snitch and asked him to leave Zayn alone.

This fan wanted to see Owens and Zayn reunite and compete for the tag titles.

Cr1tikaL @Cr1tikaLimo @FightOwensFight Get ur bro back man , get these titles @FightOwensFight Get ur bro back man , get these titles 🔥🔥🔥🔥

As of now, Zayn is doing his absolute best to become a permanent member of the Bloodline, while Owens is feuding with Austin Theory.

Will the former Intercontinental Champion become a permanent member of the Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy