Kevin Owens breaks his promise to fans on SmackDown

Kevin Owens was stoked heading into tonight's episode of SmackDown. He was obviously excited to meet fans as WWE heads into the post-ThunderDome era.

The Prizefighter tweeted to fans in Houston, letting them know how much it means to have them in attendance and how he cannot wait to perform for them. He also made a tiny promise that he would not do anything stupid.

"Only 90 minutes left until we are live… Houston, it’s genuinely hard to put into words just how pumped everyone is back here, from the roster to the crew behind the scenes. We can’t wait to see and hear you all! I promise I won’t do anything stupid," tweeted Kevin Owens.

Unfortunately for Owens but to the delight of the fans, he didn't keep his promise as he jumped off a ladder to hit Seth Rollins with an elbow on the announce desk.

Owens was obviously not bothered by his broken promise, responding to his own tweet with a playful "Oops!"

Kevin Owens has his sights on Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank will be one to watch

The former WWE Universal Champion will look to perform more death-defying stunts this Sunday in the Money in the Bank ladder match, and will look to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the first time.

The Prizefighter will have his work cut out though as he will have to overcome seven other WWE Superstars. The likes of Drew McIntyre, Riddle, John Morrison, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and Seth Rollins are all tough opponents.

Nevertheless, Kevin Owens' expertise with ladders and main event experience could prove to be the difference in this match.

Who do you think will leave as Mr. Money in the Bank this Sunday? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria