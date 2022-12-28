Kiana James loses out on big reward in Battle for the Bar match against top female star

Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James to retain possession of her bar in the Battle for the Bar match tonight on NXT.

Over the past several weeks, James has been trying to buy Fallon Henley's bar, which the latter has refused on many occasions. After finding out about the bar's terrible financial situation, she approached the banks to buy it out.

This resulted in Fallon Henley putting her bar on the line in a match against Kiana James. The bout was a back-and-forth affair, with neither woman gaining a major advantage over the other.

A couple of times in the match, it looked like Kiana might pull off a win over Henley. However, that wasn't the case, as Fallon hit the Shining Wizard to get the win and keep possession of her bar.

Although Fallon Henley may have kept her family's bar, it doesn't look like James is going to stop herself from trying to purchase it again. For now, it looks like this feud will continue for a few more weeks.

