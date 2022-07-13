"That's just not supposed to happen" - Former WWE Superstar finds it surreal that he will be sharing a locker room with Ric Flair

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (f.k.a Karrion Kross) recently shared his thoughts on being on the card for Ric Flair's last match.

The Nature Boy is booked to compete at Starrcast five in his last ever match on July 31 in Nashville.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Killer Kross spoke of how his crazy wrestling journey has led to him performing on the same card as Flair.

"The very first wrestling show I ever went to was at the Civic Center. It was in the early 90s, I saw wrestling from the stands, you never really got near these people though and then just one day you're on Ric Flair's last match wrestling show, you're on that card. You're sharing the same locker. That is like, that's just not supposed to happen in life." [From 3:14 to 4:07]

At Starrcast 5, Killer Kross will be taking on experienced Canadian wrestler Harry Smith in what promises to be a high-end technical bout.

Killer Kross is looking forward to working on Ric Flair's last match event

Even for somebody like Kross, who has worked in various promotions and events, July 31 will be a rare experience.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former NXT Champion stated that won't be able to process he's part of Flair's last match event until the day of the show.

"I don't think it's gonna hit me until the day of [match] when I actually see the audience and I see Ric [Flair] backstage. I haven't seen him in a few months. I don't have a very strong rapport with him, but like on a hello basis. Ric was always very cool to me, to everybody." H/T Sportskeeda

Whilst Ric Flair's opponent has not been announced just yet, fans of The Nature Boy are eagerly anticipating his return to the ring.

