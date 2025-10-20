Killer Kross to make huge debut following WWE RAW, "The countdown begins"

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross has been back on the indie scene for a little while now. One of their more perplexing departures, Kross continues to intrigue fans and critics alike even after his split from the promotion. The Bringer of Doomsday has now promised to bring fans into a deeper level of the business, life after WWE. Both Kross and Scarlett Bourdeaux left the company when their contracts expired back in early August. The whole situation was confusing, especially for the couple, who had both publicly stated that contract negotiations were &quot;weird&quot; by the end. Despite WWE fans chanting and begging for more Kross over the summer, a deal could not be made. Since then, Kross has had a handful of matches, most recently a victory over Matt Cardona at House of Glory. The former NXT Champion released a video on his YouTube channel the day their contracts expired. Now, the 40-year-old star plans to take his followers on a behind-the-scenes look at his journey since August 10th. It will debut at 10:15 PM ET, minutes after the end of Monday Night RAW.&quot;Tonight, after #WWERAW I will bring you into the real world of what life looks like after WWE. I am premiering my 3rd Documentary at 10:15 PM Eastern: #OneBigWork . The countdown begins,&quot; said Kross.We're two months past the situation that led to this moment, but even now, some are wondering if it's a work. It's a problem Kross and Scarlett have been dealing with since August.Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux repeatedly confirmed their WWE exit was not a workWhen news broke that Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross had not re-signed with WWE, many believed it was a work. The company had already tried to trick fans with a Seth Rollins injury angle over the summer, leading to skepticism around the strange state of affairs.Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Kross had to confirm again that his departure from the promotion isn't a work. &quot;No, I'm not answering things today as a character,&quot; Kross stated. [4:36-4:45]Kross understood why fans were skeptical, as he believed the situation was as ridiculous as they did. Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross also spoke to Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel weeks later, again confirming their story about the way WWE went about negotiations and the fact that they were, yes, free agents.