5 Things We Learned From Karrion Kross’ First Interview After His WWE Exit

Karrion Kross and Scarlett departed WWE after their contracts expired on August 10. It has been a hot topic of discussion among fans, and understandably so, given the strong support the 40-year-old had been receiving from the audience on television in the past few months. What started as an online fan movement translated to arenas and business as well, as Kross became a top merchandise seller and received massive crowd reactions during his appearances on TV.

Hence, WWE's decision to let Kross and Scarlett's contracts expire came as a shock to fans. Before their departure, various rumors and reports circulated about the couple's future in the company. Well, The Herald of Doomsday has finally cleared the air around the recent developments in his first interview after leaving WWE.

The former NXT Champion recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he had a lot to discuss.

Let's look at five noteworthy things we learned from Karrion Kross' interview with Ariel Helwani:

#5. Triple H thought his WrestleMania post-show promo was a shoot

Despite the audience being firmly behind him leading up to WrestleMania 41, Karrion Kross only had a brief role to play at The Show of Shows. The 40-year-old interrupted AJ Styles during the legendary superstar's bout against Logan Paul, eventually getting knocked out by The Phenomenal One.

However, The Doomwalker managed to make headlines with his scathing promo during WrestleMania Recap on WWE's YouTube channel. The former NXT Champion blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality, taking shots at the company's top brass. This promo took the wrestling world by storm, with fans heaping praise on Kross.

Interestingly, The Herald of Doomsday stated that while the promo was a work, it got him in trouble with the management, especially Triple H, as The Game was under the impression that Kross went off script. Kross revealed that he had to explain the nature of the promo to the WWE Chief Content Officer afterward.

#4. His wife, Scarlett, wasn't offered a contract

Ever since his debut in WWE, Karrion Kross has been associated with his wife, Scarlett, who served as his manager throughout his tenure. Along with Kross, Scarlett's contract was also set to expire on August 10. Interestingly, while Kross was offered another deal, there was no offer made to his wife.

Kross revealed that the company wanted to close the deal with him first before negotiating with Scarlett. However, that conversation soon fell apart.

#3. Karrion Kross is open to returning "home"

Despite a lackluster run and a frustrating negotiation process, Karrion Kross did not shut down the idea of returning to WWE. In fact, he claimed that he would prefer to come back to the Stamford-based promotion with his wife, calling it "home."

We have seen several wrestlers in the past holding a grudge against the company after their departures, but Kross is open to returning, as he loved working there.

#2. He was open to killing off his character at WWE SummerSlam

During Karrion Kross' last appearance in WWE, he lost to Sami Zayn in a singles match at SummerSlam. The story of their rivalry was Kross playing devil's advocate and pushing Sami to embrace his inner dark side. The bout in New Jersey concluded their trilogy, with Zayn ultimately winning the feud with two victories.

On being asked how he felt about the match, Kross expressed his gratitude and praised his opponent, Sami Zayn. However, The Herald of Doomsday claimed he would have liked a bigger payoff to the story and was even open to going as far as killing off his character at the end with a dangerous spot.

#1. Karrion Kross' departure isn't a 'work'

Given how the Stamford-based promotion has blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe with the WWE: Unreal documentary and the recent Seth Rollins storyline, where he faked an injury, many fans believed Karrion Kross' exit from the company was a wrestling angle.

However, the 40-year-old has made it clear that his departure isn't a part of a storyline and that he is indeed gone from the company along with his wife.

