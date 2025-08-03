Kim Orton shares rare personal update with Randy Orton following WWE SummerSlam; backstage footage posted

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, shared a personal update after Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam. Kim posted a backstage moment featuring The Viper and a big-time celebrity having a moment.In the co-main event of SummerSlam Saturday, Randy teamed up with Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The babyface was at a disadvantage due to Jelly Roll's inexperience in the ring. The singer-songwriter showed heart, but it wasn't enough to get the victory.Before the start of Night 2 of SummerSlam, Kim Orton shared a new post on her Instagram account. It features her and Randy Orton meeting Cardi B, who served as the host of the Biggest Party of the Summer.Kim even posted a reel of Randy speaking to the Grammy Award-winning rapper to the tune of her recently released hit Outside. She added that Cardi B complimented her husband during their conversation.&quot;Got to meet this little cutie @iamcardib after #summerslam and she just happens to love her some @randyorton I don’t blame you girl 🤷🏻‍♀️,&quot; Kim wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to being a world-famous rapper, Cardi B is also a huge WWE fan. She even teased getting into the ring before realizing how big the female stars are when she met them backstage. She also shared a moment with Randy Orton and Logan Paul, which has gone viral on social media.