Kim Orton shares rare personal update with WWE legend Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, recently took to social media to share a rare personal update with her family. The Viper is currently in a heated feud with his long-time rival John Cena.

After John Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, he showed up on last week's RAW to cut a promo. Much to everyone's surprise, Randy Orton came out of nowhere to hit a vicious RKO on Cena. Both stars came face to face on the latest edition of SmackDown, where they took several shots at each other. WWE later made their match official for Backlash 2025.

Ahead of this much-anticipated bout, Kim Orton recently took to Instagram to share a rare personal update with her husband, Randy Orton, and their kids. She shared several photos of her family from her daughter, Brooklyn's first holy communion, calling it a beautiful day.

"What a beautiful day 🤍 🙏🏽," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This is an extremely rare update as Kim Orton and Randy Orton barely upload their personal life photos with all of their kids together on social media.

Vince Russo believes WWE took the heat off John Cena with Randy Orton's RKO

During a recent edition of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo said he was not a fan of the Triple H-led creative team taking the heat off John Cena with Randy Orton's RKO on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

"Coach, Cena wins the belt. We put ll the heat on Cena at WrestleMania. Less than 24 hours after that we're gonna take the heat off of Cena by Randy Orton giving him a [RKO]. Do you know how ridiculous that is? We put all the heat on the guy and even Rock said, '25-year turn. It was like the nWo.' Bro, Hogan did not get RKOed the day after he turned and joined the nWo. Go back and look, bro. Nobody RKOed Hogan. They rule the world. Less than 24 hours after Cena turns heel and win a title, they take all the heat off of him," he said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between John Cena and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash on May 10.

